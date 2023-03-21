Physician, pharmacist sentenced for a $515M pain cream scheme

A physician and pharmacist were sentenced in a pain cream scheme that cost healthcare benefit providers more than $515 million in Mississippi, Clarion Ledger March 10.

Gregory Auzenne, MD, entered a guilty plea for a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent failure to disclose information involving a federal healthcare program. He admitted to not notifying authorities of questionable activity done by former pharmacist Marco Moran.

Mr. Moran was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the healthcare fraud.

Dr. Auzenne was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and about $116,623 in restitution. The judge said Dr. Auzenne could shorten his probation if the fine and restitution are paid in full before the five years are up.

Dr. Auzenne previously worked at Rush Health Systems as a physician. He now owns a private practice with 10 employees.

In the original indictment, Dr. Auzenne was accused of causing around $18 million in the fraud scheme. He was one of more than two dozen charged in the case. All but one person involved was found guilty at trial or pleaded guilty.