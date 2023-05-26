Physician found not guilty of manslaughter in patient's fatal overdose

A former physician at Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health has been found not guilty of manslaughter in a case involving a patient's fatal overdose, the Rochester Beacon reported May 26.

Sudipt Deshmukh, MD, was charged with manslaughter, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance prescription in 2021. Prosecutors alleged that Dr. Deshmukh prescribed a lethal mix of opioids and other controlled substances that resulted in the patient's fatal overdose.

State Supreme Court Justice Vincent Dinolfo acquitted Dr. Deshmukh of all charges May 26, saying prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt during a two-week trial.

Dr. Deshmukh is the second physician in New York to face manslaughter or murder charges for allegedly prescribing excessive controlled substances. The first physician is George Blatti, MD, who is facing manslaughter charges in the deaths of five patients. A verdict has yet to be reached in his case, according to the Rochester Beacon.





