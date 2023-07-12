Patient sues Kansas Ascension hospital after alleged rape

A patient filed a lawsuit against Wichita, Kan.-based Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for negligence after she was allegedly raped by a man who sneaked into the hospital and posed as a nurse tech, The Wichita Eagle reported July 11.

Miguel Rodela, who was not employed by or a patient at the hospital, was discovered in the building around 1:57 a.m. June 15, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo told the Eagle. Mr. Rodela fought with security guards before police arrived, Mr. Rebolledo said, adding it was unclear how Mr. Rodela entered the hospital. Local news station KWCH reported he was charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery.

Video surveillance showed Mr. Rodela was in the alleged victim's room for 21 minutes. She is asking for more than $75,000 in damages. She suffered physical injuries, emotional distress, mental anguish, lost wages and other harm as a result of the alleged abuse, according to the suit.

An Ascension Via Christi spokesperson declined to comment on the case due to active litigation but said in a statement shared with KWCH, "The safety of our patients and associates is of the utmost importance to us, which is why, as we have previously shared, we continue to review our security measures and implement new procedures and workplace safety education for all associates as opportunities for improvement are identified."