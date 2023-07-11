Oregon physician agrees to retire license over sexual misconduct allegations

An Oregon OB-GYN has lost his medical license as part of an agreement with the state medical board over alleged sexual misconduct, according to Salem Reporter.

Robert Jack Harder, MD, agreed to retire his license as part of the arrangement, which took effect July 6.

The agreement follows an investigation by the Oregon Medical Board.

Dr. Harder was formerly employed by the Salem (Ore.) Clinic, and he was credentialed at Salem Hospital but was not an employee of Salem Health, the report said.

"When Salem Health became aware of the allegations, we reported it to the Oregon Medical Board," a health system spokesperson told Becker's. "During the same timeframe, Dr. Harder resigned from the Salem Health medical staff, with his resignation request retroactive to April 1."

According to the agreement, the state medical board opened an investigation April 4 regarding possible violation of the Medical Practice Act, specifically sexual contact with a patient, constituting sexual misconduct.

"Licensee neither admits nor denies, but the board finds that licensee engaged in … unprofessional or dishonorable conduct, as conduct unbecoming a person licensed to practice medicine or detrimental to the best interest of the public, specifically … conduct contrary to recognized standards of ethics of the medical profession, and sexual misconduct," the agreement states.

Board spokesperson Nathan Divers declined to provide more detail to Salem Reporter July 10. The Salem Clinic did not respond to the Reporter's request for comment.

The arrangement with the state medical board also states that Dr. Harder agrees to never reapply for an Oregon medical license and must obey federal and Oregon laws and regulations pertaining to the practice of medicine.

Efforts by Salem Reporter to reach Dr. Harder through his website July 10 were not successful.





