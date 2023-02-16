Oncologist files whistleblower lawsuit against hospital

Oncologist Anne Grand'Maison, MD, filed a lawsuit against Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, alleging whistleblower retaliation and gender discrimination, Medscape reported Feb. 15.

Dr. Grand'Maison was employed at the center for five years and was the first medical oncologist trained specifically in sarcoma to join the center, according to the report. She alleges she was pushed out of her job after raising concerns about egregious medical misconduct, including sarcoma pathology reports with diagnostic errors, physicians with little education on new sarcoma research and senior physicians refusing second opinions.

These issues put patient safety and lives at risk, according to the lawsuit. Dr. Grand'Maison allegedly raised her concerns to lead sarcoma pathologist Carl Morrison, MD, whom she had questioned on many occasions and to whom she voiced concerns about senior staff. According to the complaint, when she made it known she had gathered medical records to prove Dr. Morrison made specific misdiagnoses that led to mistreatment, she was forced out of her job.

Roswell Park Cancer Center "denies these unfounded claims and will vigorously defend itself in this matter," the organization said in a statement shared with Medscape.