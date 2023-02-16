UCHealth physician's license suspended over improper exams allegations

The Ohio Medical Board has suspended the license of Rudel Saunders, MD, a University of Cincinnati physician and clinical instructor in internal medicine, who allegedly conducted unlicensed genital examinations of patients in his apartment, Fox19 reported Feb. 15.

The board alleges it found five instances over the last year where Dr. Saunders invited patients to his home to perform genital examinations on them, including performing ultrasounds on their testicles without the patients' knowledge or consent.

One patient allegedly went to the apartment and ended the exam before the ultrasound. Dr. Saunders allegedly examined four patients' testicles with his bare hands before performing ultrasounds without the patients' consent and "for no legitimate healthcare purpose," the board said. He also allegedly video-recorded three of the exams without patients' consent, "thereby surreptitiously invading the privacy of the patient by recording him in a state of nudity," according to the board.

Ohio physicians are required to practice in a board-certified clinical setting and under proper supervision, requirements that Dr. Saunders' alleged exams did not meet. Each of the alleged incidents constitutes a felony count of practicing medicine without a license, and the four alleged exams constitute misdemeanor voyeurism, according to the board.

Dr. Saunders has until March 10 to request a hearing and defend himself. If he does not request a hearing, or following the hearing, the board can decide on further punishment, including a permanent suspension of Dr. Saunders' medical license and probation and a civil penalty of up to $20,000 for each violation.

Dr. Saunders has not been arrested or formally charged at this time. He declined Fox19's request to comment.

A UC Health spokesperson said UC Health is looking into the allegations.

