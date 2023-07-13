Ohio medical board pulls physician's license after TikTok livestreams

An Ohio plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok has lost her medical license following an investigation by the state's medical board.

The State Medical Board of Ohio voted July 12 to permanently revoke the medical license of Katharine Roxanne Grawe, MD, who is also known as "Dr. Roxy," The New York Times reported. The board also voted to fine her $4,500.

The board had investigated Dr. Grawe for livestreaming procedures on TikTok — as well as answering viewers' questions while operating — and harm reported by several patients. The board also expressed concerns regarding patients' privacy.

"This case isn't about some antiquated view of social media. ... These patients trusted Dr. Roxy because of what they saw on social media. She made major surgeries with potentially life-altering complications seem like one big party," an attorney representing the state's case against the physician said while asking the board to revoke Dr. Grawe's license, according to USA Today.

Medical board records show that Dr. Grawe had her license suspended in November "based on board's determination that there is clear and convincing evidence that doctor is in violation of [state law], and that their continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public."

Dr. Grawe had been cautioned by the board twice between 2018 and 2021 about protecting patient privacy, and she completed remedial ethics courses at the board's urging.

During the meeting with the medical board July 12, Dr. Grawe said she had reflected on previous comments by the board and saw how she had "fallen below the board's ideal in multiple ways," according to The New York Times.

She also said she intended to use social media for educational purposes, according to the newspaper. "But, as I stand here today, I see how many of those videos appeared silly and unprofessional," she said.

Dr. Grawe also promised to never livestream a surgery again, according to CBS Austin.

Dr. Grawe has 15 days after the medical board's order is mailed to appeal the decision, Jerica Stewart, a spokesperson for the board, said, according to The New York Times. A call to Dr. Grawe's lawyer by the newspaper July 12 was not immediately returned.