Nurse accused of stealing medication from 50+ maternity patients

A former Iowa nurse is accused of stealing pain medication meant for more than 50 maternity patients and replacing it with saline, The Courier reported Sept. 28.

Christina Olson, 43, worked as a registered nurse in the labor and delivery unit at a hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, starting in 2019. In January 2022, she allegedly began withdrawing pain medications from a secure dispensing machine on the pretense that a patient had an order for the medication. She then administered it to herself, replaced the missing drug with saline and completed paperwork that billed the patients' insurance for the drugs, according to court documents.

The hospital began investigating in March after a patient who had a cesarean section told hospital staff she had not received any pain medication. The following day, Ms. Olson underwent a drug screening and tested positive for opiates and marijuana. She allegedly admitted to officials she diverted the medication for personal use.

In August 2022, Ms. Olson relinquished her license and agreed to not seek reinstatement for a year. She was recently charged with acquiring a controlled substance by deception, adulteration of a drug with intent to defraud, and making false statements in healthcare matters.