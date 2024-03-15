New York physician faces another sexual assault charge

Another woman has accused a New York City gastroenterologist of sexual abuse, NBC New York reported March. 14.

Zhi Alan Cheng, MD, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2022, and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault and sexual abuse, among other charges. He was also charged in August with sexually abusing three patients at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital and raping three other patients in his home. He allegedly drugged the women and filmed the assaults. The state has suspended his ability to practice medicine.

The latest accusation comes from a 48-year-old woman, who said in November 2021 she was sedated for a colonoscopy inside the hospital and woke to allegedly find Dr. Cheng sexually abusing her.

The woman's attorney has filed a lawsuit on her behalf and of other women involved in the case who say the hospital failed to act to remove Dr. Cheng after signs of predatory behavior.

Dr. Cheng now faces more than 60 sex crime charges. He has pleaded not guilty to each of them.

"The crimes detailed in these additional charges are horrific, and we are deeply sorry for all that the victims and their families have endured," a NewYork-Presbyterian spokesperson told Becker's. "We have continued to work with the District Attorney to advance the investigation and see that justice is served."