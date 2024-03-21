New York hospital ED evacuated over reported bomb threat

Madeline Ashley -

The emergency department at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was evacuated on March 21 after Jonathan Gardner, 31, who was treated and released, made claims of possessing a bomb while in the ED.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department was contacted by hospital staff at 8 a.m. regarding the claims, according to a March 21 news release. 

The hospital evacuated the ED, and patrol division members arrived and apprehended the suspect. 

An explosive detection canine team conducted a sweep of the area and determined that Mr. Gardner did not have a bomb. 

Mr. Gardner was arrested, taken to the police department, and charged with falsely reporting an incident in the second degree. 

