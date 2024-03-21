New York hospital ED evacuated over reported bomb threat

The emergency department at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was evacuated on March 21 after Jonathan Gardner, 31, who was treated and released, made claims of possessing a bomb while in the ED.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department was contacted by hospital staff at 8 a.m. regarding the claims, according to a March 21 news release.

The hospital evacuated the ED, and patrol division members arrived and apprehended the suspect.

An explosive detection canine team conducted a sweep of the area and determined that Mr. Gardner did not have a bomb.

Mr. Gardner was arrested, taken to the police department, and charged with falsely reporting an incident in the second degree.