New Jersey physician gets 33 months in prison for role in $24M telemedicine scheme

A New Jersey physician was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his role in a $24 million telemedicine scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 27.

In addition to his prison term, the judge ordered Bernard Ogon, MD, to pay restitution of $24.3 million and forfeit $75,000. He must also serve three years of supervised release.

Prior to the sentencing date, Dr. Ogon pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud conspiracy in a New Jersey federal court.

According to prosecutors, Dr. Ogon signed prescriptions for compounded medicines without speaking to patients, conducting a medical evaluation or forming a relationship. Dr. Ogon reportedly often signed preprinted prescription forms and was paid $20 to $30 per prescription.

Additionally, prosecutors claim Dr. Ogon would send the prescriptions to specific compounding pharmacies involved in the conspiracy, rather than providing the patient with the prescription and letting them fill it.



The scheme caused losses to healthcare benefit programs of more than $24 million, according to the Justice Department.

