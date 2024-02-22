Methodist Le Bonheur employee carjacked at gunpoint: Police

An employee of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was a victim of a carjacking incident this week in the hospital parking lot, police said, according to NBC affiliate WMC.

The employee, who was not identified, stated she was held at gunpoint around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in the parking lot at Methodist University Hospital on Union Avenue and forced to hand over the keys to her vehicle along with her belongings, police said, according to WMC.

Police said the employee stated she handed over her keys and $5 in cash to three suspects, who left the parking lot in her car, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

According to WMC, police said the stolen vehicle was found, as was one of the suspects. The suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, reckless driving, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and evading arrest with a foot pursuit.

The two other suspects were still at large as of Feb. 21, according to WREG.

Methodist Le Bonheur shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are deeply disheartened to confirm that one of our employees was involved in a carjacking incident. Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on our campuses is of utmost importance. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities in their investigation and will continue to partner as we find opportunities to increase safety across our campuses. Our thoughts are with our employee, and we urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities."





