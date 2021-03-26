Man with gun, explosives arrested at Kentucky hospital, police say

A man who police say was in possession of several guns and improvised explosive devices was arrested March 25 at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, reports the Louisville Courier Journal.

UK police received a tip from another law enforcement agency that Bryan Carroll, 44, of Versailles, Ky., may be going to the hospital to visit a family member and that he should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the report. Arrest records cited by ABC affiliate WTVQ indicate the man was wanted on multiple warrants.

"After using video security on campus to determine the man was on site, UK Police arrested him without incident as he was leaving the hospital," the University of Kentucky said in a March 25 statement. "As a safety precaution, the emergency department lobby area of the hospital was secured."

Arrest records show the man was carrying two handguns and that UK police saw two long guns with a large amount of ammunition in the suspect's back seat, along with a suspicious-looking item that resembled an improvised explosive, according to the arrest records. The Lexington Police Department's bomb detection unit searched the car and found four improvised explosive devices and three additional handguns inside the car, the arrest records show.

Mr. Carroll faces seven charges, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Chandler Hospital temporarily diverted ambulances during the incident and said it would notify patients of any changes to scheduled healthcare procedures in a March 25 tweet. No injuries occurred during the incident.



Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to UK HealthCare for more information and will update the article as more information becomes available.

