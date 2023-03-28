Kettering Health taps firm to investigate misconduct claims

Kettering (Ohio) Health has hired an outside firm to conduct an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate fiscal and operational management, the Dayton Daily News reported March 27. The firm will recommend updates to processes and policies.

A pair of anonymous complaints were filed with the Ohio attorney general's office alleging abuse of charitable funds, according to the report. The complaints reference former CEO Fred Manchur and former board Chairman Dave Weigley.

The complaints accuse Mr. Manchur of expensing trips and using hospital network funds to remodel his home, according to the report. The complaints also involved Mr. Weigley's alleged car expenses.

A complainant who identified as an employee alleged that Mr. Manchur had the CFO "hide finances at board meetings, not allowing true financials to be shown," according to the report. The complaints also related to Mr. Manchur's employment of family members, including his son, Richard Manchur, who was named president of Kettering Health Dayton in 2019.

Fred Manchur retired at the end of 2022 and Mr. Weigley left the board in January, according to the report. Mr. Manchur and Mr. Weigley were not able to be reached for comment.

Kettering Health said in a statement it is "fully aware of" the allegation, according to the report.

"Our board and leadership team take these allegations seriously and are committed to integrity, improvement and upholding the trust of our staff, providers, and community," the statement read.

The system also said that while the investigation is ongoing, it is taking steps to address wrongdoing and shortcomings it identifies.

"These steps include making necessary personnel changes — inclusive of employees and members of the board — to ensure both individual accountability and strict compliance with updated and comprehensive governance practices," Kettering Health said, according to the report.