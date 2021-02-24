Justice Department asks Supreme Court to cancel Medicaid work requirement hearings

Under President Joe Biden, the Department of Justice requested that the Supreme Court cancel arguments in cases concerning Medicaid work requirements, according to Bloomberg Law.

The motion, filed Feb. 22 by acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, asked the Supreme Court to remove hearings on work requirements in Arkansas and New Hampshire from its calendar. Ms. Prelogar also asked the justices to toss out lower court decisions on the cases and direct them back to HHS.

Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit made rulings that struck down the work requirements in the two states. At that time, the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump appealed the rulings on behalf of HHS, according to Bloomberg Law.

Medicaid work requirements isn't the only policy the federal government has changed its stance on since the change in administration. The Biden administration has also asked the Supreme Court to uphold the ACA, switching the federal government's stance in a case on whether the law should be invalidated.

