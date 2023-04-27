Jury awards $183M for birth injury at Penn Medicine hospital

A jury awarded nearly $183 million to a family who filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Philadelphia-based Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, who alleged that a birth injury left their son with cerebral palsy, Law360 reported April 26.

The lawsuit alleged that the hospital failed to perform a cesarean section on time despite the fact that the mother had chorioamnionitis, a uterine infection, according to the report. Penn denied liability, arguing that it did everything within the standard of care to ensure a safe delivery.

Penn also said that the child sustained a significant brain injury prior to the mother's arrival at the hospital.

An attorney representing the hospital told Law360 they are "disappointed in the jury's verdict and continue to believe that appropriate medical care was provided. We plan to appeal this decision."

An attorney representing the plaintiffs told Law360 said the damages are "based on the necessary care that this young boy needs moving forward." He said he believes it's the largest single medical malpractice verdict in Pennsylvania history.