Investigation into alleged improper billing at Providence still open a year later

An Oregon Department of Justice investigation into alleged improper billing by the state's largest hospital operator remains open more than a year later, according to a Nov. 9 The Lund Report article.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is alleged to have improperly billed thousands of members of the Oregon Health Plan, which provides free Medicaid-funded care to approximately 1.3 million low-income Oregon residents.

The investigation has its roots in a February 2022 lawsuit filed by the Washington state attorney general over alleged improper practices at some of that state's hospitals, the report said.

Providence is cooperating with the investigation and is committed to transparency and prioritizing the care of vulnerable patients, a Providence spokesperson said in the report.

Becker's has reached out to Providence for further comment.





