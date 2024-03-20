Inmate, 2nd suspect at large after Idaho hospital shooting: Police

Police in Boise, Idaho, are searching for two suspects after a coordinated attack to facilitate the escape of a prison inmate at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center left three correctional officers shot.

According to police, officers with the Idaho Department of Corrections had transported an inmate, identified as Skylar Meade, to the Boise-based hospital for medical treatment in the early-morning hours of March 20. An unknown suspect reportedly attacked and fired at two of the corrections officers as they were getting ready to transport Mr. Meade back to the Idaho Department of Corrections.

One of the officers shot by the suspect is in critical but stable condition and the second has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

When Boise Police responded to reports of an active shooter, an officer fired his weapon believing the armed suspect was still in the hospital's emergency department, injuring a third corrections officer, who was armed.

"He was not seriously injured and is receiving treatment for his injuries," Boise police said in a news release. "The hospital was locked down as officers searched the area for the suspect. A preliminary investigation indicates Meade and the shooting suspect got into a gray four-door sedan and fled the area just prior to Boise Police officers arriving."

The incident occurred in the ambulance bay near the hospital's emergency department, Saint Alphonsus said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"All patients and staff are safe, the medical center campus is secure and has resumed normal operations," the statement said. The emergency department was temporarily on lockdown throughout the morning while police conducted an investigation of the location. The lockdown has since been lifted, though as a precaution, St. Alphonsus said increased security will remain on campus until further notice.

Boise police are asking anyone who may come into contact with the suspects to alert authorities and not confront them.