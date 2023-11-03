Inmate escapes Arkansas hospital

An Arkansas inmate escaped during a visit to Paragould-based Arkansas Methodist Medical Center on Nov. 2, according to a Greene County Sheriff's Department Facebook post.

Shana Whitaker, 27, was being loaded into a van around 2:45 a.m. to return to the detention center when she broke free and ran away.

The Paragould Police Department responded to the escape and located Ms. Whitaker a few hours later.

It was not reported why she was taken to the hospital nor whether she needed additional treatment upon her capture.