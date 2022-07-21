Indiana hospital settles data breach lawsuit for $425K

Gary, Ind.-based Methodist Hospitals has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $425,000 following a June 2019 phishing attack that compromised the protected health information of patients.

The lawsuit, filed in the Lake County, Ind., Circuit Court, alleged that Methodist Hospitals was negligent in protecting patient's health information. The plaintiffs, James Jones and Samantha Gordon also alleged that they suffered harm as a result of the data breach.

Methodist Hospitals denied any wrongdoing, but settled the lawsuit to avoid further legal costs and the uncertainty of trial.

Under the terms of the settlement, eligible class members are entitled to submit a claim for two additional years of credit monitoring and identity theft resolution services, reimbursement for economic losses and reimbursement for time lost due to the data breach.

Claims for reimbursement of documented economic losses of up to $3,000 can be submitted and claims of up to $300 can be submitted for reimbursement of lost time.

Final approval of the settlement was received on June 13. All claims must be submitted by Oct. 6.