Idaho nurse practitioner to pay $75K in fraud case

Rachel Peay-Goodman, MSN, RN, a nurse practitioner in Idaho, was found civilly liable for unlawfully prescribed controlled substances and submitted a false claim to Medicare.

Ms. Peay-Goodman admitted that she unlawfully prescribed controlled substances while working at AmeriHealth in Pocatello. She wrote prescriptions for "dangerous combinations of drugs to at least one patient including simultaneous prescriptions for oxycodone, lorazepam, alprazolam, and zolpidem tartrate," according to a June 13 Justice Department news release. She admitted the prescriptions had no legitimate medical purpose.

She will be required to pay a fine of $75,000 and surrender her DEA license.