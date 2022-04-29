Houston ER physicians say they were told to avoid COVID tests, work sick

A group of emergency room physicians filed a lawsuit in March alleging representatives for their employer, American Physician Partners, discouraged them from testing for COVID-19 and pressured them to work while ill, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based American Physician Partners staffs and manages ER physicians at more than 15 Houston Methodist facilities, including hospitals and emergency care centers. The lawsuit, which does not involve Houston Methodist employees, centers on a dispute between eight physicians and APP.

The physicians allege APP is underpaying them and engaging in "unethical practices," such as requiring physicians with COVID-19 to work, as a way to boost revenue.

APP's protocol, "discourages testing and disregards physician, staff, and patient safety when a doctor does test positive for COVID-19," the lawsuit alleges. The physicians claim APP is putting "profit over patient."

APP denied its involvement in the alleged financial damages in a response to the physicians' complaint filed April 25. The company told the Houston Chronicle that it has been in discussions with the physicians since they raised concerns four months ago.

"We advised them at that time that their concerns do not reflect the facts known to APP and otherwise appear to be based on misinformation," APP said in a statement to the Chronicle. "Thus we are disappointed these physicians — who represent a very small minority of the physicians APP partners with in the Houston area — have decided to move forward with this litigation. We remain open to continuing our dialogue with these physicians outside of the litigation, which, again, APP believes is without merit."

Houston Methodist, which isn't involved in or named in the lawsuit, said it cannot comment on the specific allegations, according to the Chronicle.

Read the full Houston Chronicle article here.