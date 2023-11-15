House passes stopgap funding bill that would delay DSH cuts

The House on Nov. 14 passed a continuing resolution that would avert a government shutdown until early next year, according to a news release from the American Hospital Association.

The legislation has provisions that would affect healthcare that include delaying Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital cuts through Jan. 19. The legislation also would extend authorizations for community health centers, the National Health Service Corps, and Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education through that date.

Cuts to the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule would also be delayed and are set to take effect Jan. 1. The legislation would also extend the physician payment work Geographic Practice Cost Indices floor for 2024.

The Senate is expected to pass the legislation before current government funding expires on Nov. 17, according to the release.