HHS to revoke healthcare worker 'conscience' rule 

HHS is planning to change a "conscience" rule, enacted during the Trump administration, that allows healthcare workers to refuse service that conflicts with their moral or religious beliefs, reported Politico April 19.

The "conscience" rule was finalized in 2019 but never implemented as it was blocked by federal courts. It would have allowed healthcare workers to refuse to provide services such as abortions, gender-affirming care and contraception if they didn't morally or religiously agree with it.



A spokesperson for HHS told Politico "HHS has made clear through the unified regulatory agenda that we are in the rulemaking process." The move could be proposed as soon as the end of April.