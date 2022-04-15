Healthcare staffing firm owner convicted of obstructing FTC wage-fixing investigation

The former owner of a Texas healthcare staffing firm was convicted April 14 of obstructing the Federal Trade Commission's investigation into wage fixing, according to the Justice Department.

Neeraj Jindal, the owner of the firm that focuses on in-home physical therapy staffing, allegedly interfered with a 2017 investigation into an illegal agreement to fix rates paid to therapists.

"Lying to federal agencies is a crime, plain and simple," said assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department. "When obstruction affects the federal government's investigations into labor market collusion and impedes our ability to protect workers, we will use all the tools available to prosecute all of these crimes to the full extent of the law."

Mr. Jindal faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the obstruction charge.