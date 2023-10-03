Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

From a New York cardiologist agreeing to relinquish his practice as part of a settlement agreement, to a nurse practitioner convicted in a $200 million scheme, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's reported since Sept. 19:

1. The former medical director of a Texas hospice company was sentenced to 50 months in prison for his role in a scheme that submitted more than $150 million in false claims to Medicare.

2. An Ohio woman who falsely represented herself as a physician and her physician husband were sentenced for a healthcare scheme that led some patients to believe they had cognitive diseases.

3. A Minnesota psychologist was sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently billing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community for over $800,000.

4. The owner of two telemedicine companies pleaded guilty to his role in a $44 million fraud scheme involving medically unnecessary durable medical equipment.

5. A Charlotte, N.C., physician was found guilty of making false statements in connection with a scheme that defrauded federal benefits programs of more than $5 million.

6. The Justice Department has obtained $372 million in judgments against Kentucky businessman Rajen Shah and his companies for a laboratory testing scheme that targeted Medicare.

7. A medical equipment provider was ordered to pay $12 million in damages and penalties after being found liable in a Medicare fraud scheme.

8. A New York City physician agreed to pay $1.3 million to settle allegations he overbilled Medicare for services provided to nursing home residents.

9. A Florida nurse practitioner was convicted in a $200 million Medicare fraud scheme.

10. A New York cardiologist agreed to pay $6.5 million and relinquish his practice to settle allegations he paid millions of dollars in kickbacks for patient referrals.