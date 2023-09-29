Husband-wife duo sentenced for healthcare fraud scheme

An Ohio woman, who falsely represented herself as a physician, and her physician husband were sentenced for a healthcare scheme which led some patients to believe they had cognitive diseases.

Oliver Jenkins, MD, an ear, nose and throat physician, and Sherry-Ann Jenkins, PhD, opened a business called the Toledo (Ohio) Clinic Cognitive Center, a Sept. 27 Justice Department press release said. They operated the clinic on the pretense that patients suspected of cognitive disorders could receive neurocognitive testing, diagnosis, treatment and referrals, and that the testing would be administered by Dr. Sherry-Ann Jenkins under the supervision of Dr. Oliver Jenkins. However, Oliver Jenksins did not see or treat patients. Dr. Sherry-Ann Jenkins, who is not a licensed medical professional, ordered PET scans, interpreted the scans and diagnosed patients with Alzheimer's, dementia and other impairments, according to the release.

She also recommended patients take coconut oil to improve memory and instructed some to see her every three to six weeks for the rest of their lives. The Jenkinses billed healthcare programs for the visits using Dr. Oliver Jenkins' billing number.

Both were found guilty by a jury of conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and healthcare fraud. Dr. Oliver Jenkins was sentenced to 41 months of prison, followed by a year of supervised release and must pay a $15,000 fine. Dr. Sherry-Ann Jenkins was sentenced to 71 months of prison, two years of supervised release and must pay a $25,000 fine.