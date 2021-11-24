Former California hospital executives must face criminal charges, judge rules

A judge refused to dismiss a case against three executives of Healthcare Conglomerate Associates, a hospital management firm based in Tulare, Calif., alleging they swindled taxpayer money from a hospital, the Visalia Times Delta reported Nov. 18.

Charges were filed in 2020 against HCCA CEO Yorai "Benny" Benzeevi, MD, CFO Alan Germany and the company's lawyer Bruce Greene. Dr. Benzeevi previously served as the CEO of Tulare Regional and Mr. Germany served as the acting CFO of Tulare Regional and Inyo Hospital in Lone Pine, Calif.

Dr. Benzeevi and Mr. Germany filed paperwork calling the prosecution vague and demanding more information or that the charges against them, including grand theft and embezzlement by a public officer, be dropped. Judge Michael Sheltzer recently denied their request, stating the charges "contained more information than is needed," according to the Visalia Times Delta.



Dr. Benzeevi, through HCCA, took over operation of Tulare Regional in 2014. He and HCCA were ousted in 2017, the same year the hospital filed for bankruptcy and closed. After ousting HCCA, the local health district entered a management agreement with Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

