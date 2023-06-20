Following Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb files suit over drug price negotiations

Bristol Myers Squibb followed Merck's steps and filed suit against the Inflation Reduction Act's upcoming allowance for Medicare to negotiate with drugmakers over their most expensive products, according to court documents.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in August, will allow the government to negotiate prices for 10 exclusive, expensive drugs in 2026. Both lawsuits, filed within 10 days of each other, argue the new law violates the First and Fifth amendments.

In Bristol Myers Squibb's lawsuit, the New York City-based drugmaker said the First Amendment "protect[s] citizens (including businesses) from being forced to violate their convictions by espousing messages they reject" and the Fifth Amendment mandates the government to pay "just compensation" to owners of appropriated private property. BMS said its drugs are private property and will not see fair compensation.

The Inflation Reduction Act's negotiation provision "creates an unprecedented regime whereby [HHS] dictates a price at which pharmaceutical companies are compelled to sell their most innovative and successful medicines or else face unconscionable penalties," BMS said.

Merck made a similar statement in its lawsuit, stating that the negotiations are "tantamount to extortion."

Some of Merck's shareholders rebuked the litigation, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said "there is nothing [...] in the Constitution that prevents Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices" during a June 6 press briefing.

Legal experts told CNBC these lawsuits will likely last years and make their way to the Supreme Court.