Florida physician sentenced in $20M healthcare fraud scheme

A physician in Florida was sentenced July 26 to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

Richard Davidson, MD, 42, of Delray Beach, was sentenced about 10 months after entering a guilty plea. He admitted that he and his conspirators established a conglomerate of durable medical equipment companies that they used to submit illegal claims to Medicare. Mr. Davidson said they placed the companies in the names of straw owners, which enabled them to submit high volumes of illegal durable medical equipment claims to Medicare, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Davidson, who lost his medical license due to his conviction, and his conspirators also illegally purchased thousands of signed physicians' orders for durable medical equipment from individuals who bribed physicians for the orders, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Davidson and his conspirators submitted more than $20 million in illegal claims in one year, resulting in more than $10 million in payments from Medicare and the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs.