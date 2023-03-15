Florida physician accused of unlawful opioid prescribing settles for $225K

A former Panama City, Fla.-based NeuroMedical Institute physician, George Barrio, MD, has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle allegations that he engaged in unlawful prescribing of opioids to patients.

The NeuroMedical Institute was previously raided by federal agencies in February 2020, according to ABC affiliate WMBB.

Dr. Barrio was accused of prescribing opioids without a legitimate purpose and outside the scope of professional practice. As part of the settlement, Dr. Barrio will also surrender his Drug Enforcement Administration registration for controlled substances, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida.

The release also notes that while Dr. Barrio has agreed to settle the case, it does not equate to an admission of liability.

Dr. Barrio's actions were reportedly investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration's Diversion Control Program, the Bay County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and HHS.