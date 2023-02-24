Florida nurse accused of slapping autistic patient

A nurse at Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla., was arrested after allegedly repeatedly slapping a patient and bathing him in cold water, Fox affiliate WSVN reported Feb. 23.

Shedsie Exceus, 36, allegedly slapped the patient and used a cold bath as punishment after the patient soiled himself. Another nurse witnessed the act and reported it to authorities.

Ms. Exceus was arrested Feb. 14 and released from jail after posting bond.

"As a healthcare organization, the safety, care and service to our patients and their families is our number one priority," a spokesperson with Memorial Healthcare System told WSVN. "We hold our employees to the highest standards of behavior and conduct. This matter continues to be under investigation."

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to the hospital and will update this story if more information becomes available.