Florida medical biller charged with healthcare fraud

A medical biller in the Tampa Bay, Fla., area has been charged with healthcare fraud and aggravated identity theft, the Department of Justice announced Nov. 20.

Joshua Maywalt was a medical biller at a company that offers credentialing and billing services for medical providers. According to the indictment, Mr. Maywalt abused his role as a medical biller by wrongfully accessing and using the company's patient information.

He also allegedly used a physician's name and identification number to submit false and fraudulent claims to a Florida Medicaid health maintenance organization for medical services that were not actually provided. Mr. Maywalt allegedly altered the "pay to" information associated with the HMO's payment processor to ensure payments were sent to his bank accounts, according to the Justice Department.

The federal government intends to forfeit $2.2 million in property owned by Mr. Maywalt. The property is allegedly traceable to the proceeds of the scheme, according to the Justice Department.

