False Claims Act settlements surpass $2.2B in fiscal year 2022

The Justice Department has revealed that settlements and judgments under the False Claims Act exceeded $2.2 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, with the government awarding more than $488 million to whistleblowers who exposed fraud and false claims by filing these actions.

Whistleblowers and the government were involved in 351 settlements and judgements — the second-highest number in a single year, according to a Feb. 8 news release. Recoveries since 1986, when Congress strengthened the civil False Claims Act, now total more than $72 billion.

Of the more than $2.2 billion recovered in the fiscal year, over $1.7 billion related to the healthcare industry, including hospitals, home health and managed care providers, drug and medical device manufacturers, pharmacies and physicians.

The recoveries in the most recent fiscal year also reflect the Justice Department's focus on new enforcement priorities, such as fraud in pandemic relief programs and alleged violations of cybersecurity requirements.

Whistleblowers filed 652 qui tam suits in fiscal year 2022, and this past year the department reported settlements and judgments exceeding $1.9 billion in these and earlier-filed suits. Qui tam suits allow private citizens, or relators, to file cases alleging false claims on behalf of the government. If the plaintiff or government prevails in the action, the whistleblower then receives a portion of the recovery ranging between 15 percent and 30 percent.

