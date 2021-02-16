CVS sues former Aetna exec to block move to Cigna

CVS Health is suing Aetna's former chief Medicare officer in an attempt to block him from going to work for Cigna.

In a federal complaint filed Feb. 9 in Rhode Island, CVS Pharmacy sued Timothy Brown for breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets. Mr. Brown worked at Aetna, which merged with CVS more than two years ago, from 2017 until his resignation on Jan. 22. He most recently served as the company's chief Medicare officer for the Northwest and Mountain region.

Aetna and Cigna are competitors in the national Medicare Advantage marketplace. After participating in Aetna's annual process for developing its strategy for the 2022 Medicare Advantage plan year, Mr. Brown is seeking to join Cigna in a role where he'll be responsible for growing Cigna's Medicare Advantage footprint. That move violates an agreement Mr. Brown entered into to protect Aetna's confidential information, CVS alleges.

"Flouting his legal obligations under the agreement, however, [Mr.] Brown has joined Cigna just as Cigna will begin developing its plans for expanding its Medicare Advantage market share during the 2022 plan year," the complaint states. His "brazen disregard for his post-employment contractual obligations and his duties to protect Aetna’s confidential information, including trade secrets, have left Aetna with no alternative but to seek immediate injunctive relief from this court."

CVS is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction blocking Mr. Brown from working for Cigna for one year from the date he resigned from Aetna. The company is also seeking unspecified damages.

Mr. Brown hasn't filed a response to the complaint.

