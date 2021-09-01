Courts decide whether hospitals can deny ivermectin

Morgan Haefner - Print  | 
Listen

Hospitals are finding themselves in court over their decision to deny giving COVID-19 patients ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug the FDA has warned against using to treat COVID-19.

Five things to know:

1. As of mid-August, prescriptions for ivermectin have climbed to more than 88,000 per week, up from a pre-pandemic average of 3,600 per week, according to CDC data

2. Despite federal warnings, some physicians are prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients. However, not all hospitals agree with physicians' prescriptions and are refusing to administer the drug, prompting patient lawsuits.

3. In Springfield, Ill., Memorial Medical Center won a court order to deny administering ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator, according to an Aug. 31 report in The State Journal-Register. A judge sided with Memorial Medical Center, which argued that ivermectin is an unproven treatment for COVID-19 and is potentially unsafe.

4. However, a court ordered a different Illinois hospital to administer the drug to a COVID-19 patient. Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital administered ivermectin to a comatose COVID-19 patient May 3 after a judge's order. The patient eventually was weaned off a ventilator, according to the Journal-Register

5. A judge also ordered West Chester (Ohio) Hospital on Aug. 23 to administer the drug to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit, according to the Ohio Capital Journal. The hospital will need to provide the patient with 30 milligrams of ivermectin each day for three weeks.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles