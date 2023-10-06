Clinic nurses sue Temple in overtime dispute

Nurses from Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital's outpatient clinics filed a class-action lawsuit alleging they were not paid for overtime, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Oct. 6.

Two nurses who filed the lawsuit alleged they were also criticized for documenting overtime and disciplined by managers for not completing tasks during shift hours. Nurses told the news outlet that their offices have lost nurses and support staff, but patient numbers and administrative tasks have increased. The combination makes it "impossible" to complete all tasks during shift hours. Nurses said they regularly work after clocking out, on weekends and during vacations. They "feel discouraged by management to report those overtime hours," the report said.

Temple declined the Inquirer's request for comment.

The outpatient clinics employ roughly 80 nurses, who are represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals. The lawsuit comes after the previous nurse contract expired Sept. 30. A new agreement has not yet been reached, according to the report.