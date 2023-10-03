AstraZeneca pays $425M to settle heartburn drug lawsuits

Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to pay $425 million to settle product liability suits over two heartburn drugs, Prilosec and Nexium, according to an Oct. 3 news release.

The settlement will resolve litigation of around 11,000 claims against the company, plaintiff attorneys from Seeger Weiss LLP and Douglas & London P.C confirmed to The Hill. Many of the claims alleged that the two drugs led to kidney injuries that over time could evolve into end-stage renal disease.

Still, AstraZeneca asserts that it settled to avoid continuous litigation and that "these claims are without merit and admits no wrongdoing in the settlement agreement," according to the release.

One additional case is still pending related to these consumer product claims and is set to go to trial April 15, 2024.