Arkansas medical board chair resigns amid fraud allegations

The chairman of the Arkansas State Medical Board has resigned after the state's Medicaid inspector general found "credible allegations of fraud," the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported March 3.

Brian Hyatt, MD, a psychiatrist, allegedly billed more Medicaid patients at the 99233 code than any other doctor billed for all of their Medicaid patients between January 2019 and June 30, 2022, according to the report.

Dr. Hyatt is suspended from the Medicaid program and has 30 days to appeal, according to the report. He stepped down from the medical board March 2. Rhys Branman, MD, is serving as the interim chairman until an election to fill the seat is held in April.

Dr. Hyatt has not been charged with a crime, according to the report. The medical board said the investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

He was appointed to the board in 2019 and was later elected chairman, according to the report.