9 students of closed nursing school file lawsuit against state

A third lawsuit has been filed related to the abrupt closure of Stone Academy, a for-profit nursing school based in Connecticut. Nine students filed a federal lawsuit Dec. 26 against state officials at the Office of Higher Education and the state Department of Public Health, which had oversight of the for-profit school while it was still operational, NBC Connecticut reported.

The latest lawsuit asserts that state officials did not have the authority to revoke student credits following a state investigation into the school after it shut down. In its report, published July 18, the state declared 76% of student credits invalid.

But the students claim that this was not appropriate since the school was accredited at the time the students took their courses, according to WFSB.

The students are seeking an undisclosed amount of money in the latest lawsuit. All former Stone Academy students involved in the new lawsuit were expected to graduate within the next two years.

Becker's reached out to both state offices to request a comment on the matter. Updates to this story will be made should new information become available.