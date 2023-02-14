9 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a judge dismissing a physician's defamation case against Houston Methodist Hospital, to a judge ordering Northern Light Mercy Hospital to pay the parents of a man who died from Lyme disease, here are nine hospital lawsuits and settlements Becker's has reported since Jan. 27.

1. Omaha-based Nebraska Methodist Health is facing a lawsuit filed by three former employees who claim the system violated pension law with excess fees and poor scrutiny of its 401(k) performance.

2. The Washington Department of Health is considering legal action against Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital, as the state believes the hospital's closure of its maternity ward is a violation of the hospital's certificate of need.

3. Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital and one of its physicians, John Henson, MD, were ordered by a jury to pay $6.5 million to the parents of a man who died from Lyme disease.

4. The former cardiovascular medical director at Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Hospital dropped his lawsuit alleging whistleblower retaliation and defamation.

5. A district judge in Texas dismissed a physician's $25 million defamation case against Houston Methodist Hospital and ordered her to pay attorney fees.

6. A nurse filed suit against Ballad Health, accusing the Johnson City, Tenn.-based system of requiring employees to work through unpaid meal breaks.

7. Fired MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, acted beyond his authority by awarding himself $1.98 million in bonuses, the Cleveland-based system said in a court filing.

8. Four large Oregon health systems are squaring off against the Oregon Health Authority over their federal lawsuit, arguing it protects the civil rights of patients with mental illness.

9. Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital is accused in a lawsuit of sending patient information to Meta and other third parties using code on its website.