9 latest hospital lawsuits, settlements

From Ohio and Kentucky hospitals being sued over COVID-19 vaccination mandates to health systems settling allegations of fraud and discrimination, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Mayo Clinic, feds battle over $11.5M in tax refunds

Mayo Clinic argues a trial is necessary to resolve a dispute between the health system and the U.S. government over $11.5 million in tax refunds.

2. Texas hospital to settle allegations of upcoding

John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, agreed to settle allegations that it upcoded healthcare claims submitted to federal programs.

3. Ascension settles federal discrimination claims

Ascension entered into a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department that resolves claims that the St. Louis-based health system violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.

4. Cincinnati area hospital systems sued over COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Workers filed lawsuits to block COVID-19 vaccination requirements at six hospital systems in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

5. Wellstar sues Kaiser, claiming underpayments and nonpayments totaling $41.7M

Wellstar Health System in Atlanta is suing Kaiser Permanente Insurance Co., and its Georgia affiliate, claiming they owe the health system more than $41.7 million.

6. Catholic Health workers sue New York hospital for $2M, allege racial discrimination

Six current and former workers at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.) are suing the hospital, alleging harassment and discrimination against Black employees and retaliation against white employees who stood up for their Black colleagues.

7. Hospitals lose appeal in CMS outlier payment case

A federal appeals court ruled Aug. 20 against more than a dozen hospitals that filed a lawsuit challenging the amount of Medicare outlier payments they received from 2008-11.

8. Illinois hospital settles fraud allegations

Blessing Hospital, a 327-bed acute care hospital in Quincy, Ill., agreed to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for heart procedures.

9. Cardiothoracic surgeon sues Sutter Health, alleges racial discrimination

A cardiothoracic surgeon who formerly worked at Sutter Health's Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, Calif., is suing the organization, alleging that he faced racial abuse and discriminatory practices.