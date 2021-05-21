9 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From Allscripts suing a health IT startup claiming that it stole trade secrets to an Alaska physician winning just $1 in damages from a lost hospital privileges suit, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Providence owes physician $1 in damages over lost hospital privileges

Providence owes a plastic surgeon just $1 in damages for unlawfully terminating his hospital privileges, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled May 19.

2. Failed New York health insurer gets $220M settlement from US

A liquidated New York health insurer will recover $220.8 million from the U.S. to resolve a lawsuit alleging that the federal government failed to distribute payments under an ACA program.

3. HHS must recalculate hospitals' Medicare pay for training physicians, court rules

Hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. may see a boost in Medicare reimbursements for training physicians in residency programs after a federal court ruling.

4. Allscripts sues health IT startup Andor Health; claims it violated noncompete agreements

Chicago-based EHR company Allscripts filed a complaint May 17 against Andor Health, an Orlando, Fla.-based health IT startup, alleging that it breached numerous contracts and stole trade secrets, according to court documents.

5. Judge upholds lawsuit against UHS over 2020 ransomware attack: 5 details

A federal judge has tossed two plaintiffs' lawsuits against Universal Health Services over a 2020 ransomware attack that exposed their PHI while greenlighting a third plaintiff's lawsuit alleging that the cyberattack caused him financial harm.

6. Texas AG sues Biden administration over revoked Medicaid funding

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration May 14, alleging that its decision to revoke a state Medicaid funding waiver was an unlawful "power grab."

7. Geisinger, Evangelical ask court to toss suit alleging 'no-poach' deal

Geisiger and Evangelical Community Hospital asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the Pennsylvania hospitals had a secret "no-poach agreement" that suppressed healthcare wages in the region, according to a joint motion filed May 17.

8. Sentara sued, accused of trying to wipe out Virginia hospital's cardiology business

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center is suing Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara, accusing the health system of trying to cripple the medical center's cardiology program to maintain a monopoly on local cardiology services.

9. UnitedHealth's Surgical Care Affiliates fires back at DOJ in collusion case

Surgical Care Affiliates, which is part of UnitedHealth Group's Optum division, hit back at the Department of Justice's defense of a federal case accusing SCA of agreeing with competitors to not poach senior-level employees.