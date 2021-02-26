7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a West Virginia hospital entering into a settlement in a false billing case to a California university sued over its plan to build a new hospital campus, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. West Virginia hospital to pay $320K settlement in improper billing case

Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va., agreed to pay a $320,175 settlement for submitting false medical claims to insurers.

2. Justice Department asks Supreme Court to cancel Medicaid work requirement hearings

Under President Joe Biden, the Department of Justice requested that the Supreme Court cancel arguments in cases concerning Medicaid work requirements.

3. Supreme Court won't hear case challenging physician's opinion under False Claims Act

The Supreme Court declined to review a case alleging healthcare management company RollinsNelson violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims for medically unnecessary hospital admissions.

4. Cerner settles employees' retirement plan fees lawsuit for $4M

Cerner agreed to pay $4.05 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by a group of former employees who alleged the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company mismanaged its retirement plan.

5. Appeals court upholds $114M verdict against former lab CEO, marketers

An appeals court upheld a verdict against the former chief executive of a blood testing laboratory and two of its marketers that found them liable for violating the False Claims Act.

6. U of California Irvine's plan to build $1B hospital campus draws city lawsuit

The city of Irvine sued University of California Irvine over its plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that would house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.

7. Lawsuit alleges Icy Hot, Salonpas patches are marketed deceptively

A Sorrento Therapeutics unit filed a lawsuit Feb. 23 alleging Sanofi deceptively marketed its Icy Hot pain patch by purporting it to be more effective than Sorrento's patch.

