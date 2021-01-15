6 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Connecticut hospital facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly reusing insulin pens to a Texas clinic paying $331,000 to resolve improper billing allegations, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. MD Anderson avoids $4.3M HIPAA penalty

The U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 14 vacated University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's $4.3 million HIPAA fine for losing more than 35,000 patients' protected health information.

2. Connecticut hospital faces class action for allegedly reusing insulin pens

A Superior Court judge in Waterbury, Conn., certified class action status for a lawsuit against Griffin Hospital regarding the use of multidose insulin pens.

3. Former employee sues Alliance Healthcare Services over claims of unequal pay, whistleblower retaliation

A former account executive claims Irvine, Calif.-based Alliance Healthcare Services fired her after she requested to reduce her hours to accommodate breast cancer treatment demands and raised concerns that she was not paid equitably compared to her male colleagues.

4. Texas clinic to reimburse Medicare $331K for improper billing allegations

Longview-based Spinal Decompression Clinic of Texas agreed to pay CMS $330,898 to resolve allegations it submitted improper claims for procedures that used a periarticular stimulation device, which doesn't qualify for reimbursement.

5. PBM lobby sues to block HHS rule denying PBMs drugmaker rebates

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, a national group that represents pharmacy benefit managers, filed a lawsuit Jan. 12 challenging a rebate rule passed by HHS last November.

6. Georgia nursing home faces 2 lawsuits involving resident deaths

Two lawsuits were filed last month against the Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta, Ga. Both lawsuits involve a resident death after allegations of poor care.

