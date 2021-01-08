Georgia nursing home faces 2 lawsuits involving resident deaths

Two lawsuits were filed last month against the Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta, Ga., according to a Jan. 7 report from The Augusta Chronicle. Both lawsuits involve a resident death after allegations of poor care.

The most recent lawsuit, filed Dec. 29 against the facility and its corporate owners, claims John Florig, 80, died from medical complications after falling several times at the nursing home. Mr. Florig's wife filed the suit in the Richmond County Superior Court. He was admitted to Windermere Jan. 3, 2019, and was found on the floor of his room five times. On Jan. 29, 2020, Mr. Florig was allegedly found with several broken bones, which required surgery and a hospitalization. Afterward, he was moved to another facility, where he died, according to the lawsuit.

A separate lawsuit alleges Jean Chavous Simmons, an 85-year-old resident, died after a hospital found a dirty catheter when she was brought in from the facility. She died June 26, 2019, one day after being brought to the hospital, from sepsis caused by the infected catheter. The coroner ruled her death a homicide, according to the lawsuit.

"Because the matters are in litigation, we cannot comment on the allegations in the lawsuits at this time," a spokesperson for the nursing home said in a statement sent to Becker's.

