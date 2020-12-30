Connecticut nursing homes to get additional $31.2M in COVID-19 support

Gov. Ned Lamont said an additional $31.2 million will support ongoing COVID-19 response efforts at Connecticut nursing homes, according to a Dec. 30 news release.

The funding comes in addition to more than $150 million the state has spent on testing and staffing support at nursing homes.

The additional support will be distributed through increased retroactive payments covering November through December, and prospective payments covering January through February.

The increased payments aim to strengthen nursing homes' infection control efforts as they wait for wide access to the vaccine, according to the release.

