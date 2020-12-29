Washington nursing home at center of 1st US outbreak begins vaccination

A nurse at Kirkland, Wash.-based Life Care Center — a nursing home known for the first U.S. COVID-19 cluster — received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 28, reports The New York Times.

The facility, which is tied to 46 virus deaths, notified residents' relatives via text message that vaccinations were beginning.

There were roses and cheers as Alice Cortez, a nurse, became the first person at the facility vaccinated, reports The Seattle Times.

Life Care officials did not immediately reply to inquiries from the NYT about how many workers and residents were vaccinated Dec. 28, or how long it would take to vaccinate everyone.

