2 recent fraud self-disclosure settlements of $1M+

Two fraud self-disclosure cases were settled for more than $1 million in June, according to the HHS Office of Inspector General:

1. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based Surgery Center at Health Park agreed to pay more than $1.1 million to settle allegations that it paid remuneration to an investor group in the form of additional ownership shares based on the volume and value of the investor group’s future referrals.

2. Vineyard, Fla.-based Physicians Regional Medical Center-Pine Ridge and Naples, Fla.-based Physicians Regional Medical Center-Collier Boulevard agreed to pay more than $1.4 million to settle allegations they billed Medicaid for emergent dialysis services as inpatient dialysis services when they should have been billed as episodic dialysis visits.