10 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From the Connecticut Hospital Association filing a lawsuit against Prospect Medical Holdings to the Cleveland Clinic settling False Claims Act allegations, here are 10 lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since May 6:

1. The Cleveland Clinic Foundation agreed to pay the U.S. $7.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act.

2. Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., will pay $24.3 million to settle claims that it knowingly billed Medicare for cardiac procedures that didn't follow Medicare rules.

3. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador completed his investigation into potential breaches of Idaho's antitrust regulations involving Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health and Grangeville, Idaho-based Syringa Hospital and Clinics.

4. The Connecticut Hospital Association filed a lawsuit against Prospect Medical Holdings May 14, claiming the 16-hospital system owes $1.75 million in unpaid membership dues and service fees.

5. A recently unsealed federal lawsuit is accusing Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System of performing unnecessary heart surgeries and filing false claims.

6. A free speech rights lawsuit filed against Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health was dismissed by a federal judge due to the case not having legal standing

7. A North Carolina administrative judge upheld the state's decision to award Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth a certificate of need to build a hospital with at least 67 beds in Buncombe County. Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health, part of HCA Healthcare, had appealed the decision, with the case going to trial almost a year later.

8. Pittsburgh-based UPMC agreed to pay $38 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the health system and 13 staff neurosurgeons in 2012.

9. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is the latest health system to sue MultiPlan over allegations the data analytics firm conspired with major payers to underpay providers by tens of billions annually.

10. HCA Healthcare faces a lawsuit alleging its Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health illegally kept pay from at least 1,000 employees.







